Russian drone attack cuts power and disrupts railways in Ukraine’s Kirovohrad

llustrative photo: Russia carried out a massive drone strike on Kirovohrad region on September 17 (facebook.com_DSNSKHARKIV)

A Russian drone strike overnight in Ukraine’s central Kirovohrad region partially cut power and disrupted railway services, local officials reported on Wednesday.

Andriy Raykovych, the region’s governor, said on Telegram that the regional center and 44 settlements in the Oleksandrivka community were partially without electricity. Some private homes were damaged, and emergency teams fought fires at three locations, with no casualties reported, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said the attack specifically targeted railway infrastructure. “The enemy launched a massive drone strike to disable substations that power the railway network,” he wrote on Telegram. “These attacks aim to disrupt passenger and freight transport, affect the economy, and put additional pressure on civilians.”

In response, Ukraine’s state railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, deployed more than 20 reserve locomotives to maintain operations.

News.Az