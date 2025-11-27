Russian drones hit Odesa, damaging homes and gas station

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Odesa region was struck by Russian drones overnight on November 27, causing damage to two residential buildings, an equestrian club, and a gas station, according to Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper.

Despite active air defense, parts of civilian infrastructure were partially destroyed. Fires broke out in some areas but were quickly contained by rescuers. No casualties or injuries have been reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Air Force of Ukraine had earlier warned of drones moving from the Black Sea toward Chornomorsk on the evening of November 26. The attack continues a pattern of frequent strikes on the Odesa region. In the past week, Russian drones repeatedly targeted the area, damaging energy infrastructure, sparking fires, and causing power outages in the city. Authorities have been working to contain the aftermath of each strike, and so far, residents have avoided serious harm.

