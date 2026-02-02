Russian military aircraft lands in Cuba after secretive route

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian military transport aircraft under U.S. sanctions has landed at a Cuban military airfield, reviving concerns about Moscow’s covert activity in the Western Hemisphere.

The Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane touched down Sunday at the San Antonio de los Baños air base, located roughly 30 miles southwest of Havana. The aircraft is operated by Aviacon Zitotrans, a Russian company previously sanctioned by the United States for supporting Russia’s defense sector, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

Flight-tracking data shows the same aircraft recently traveled through Russia, Mauritania, and the Dominican Republic before arriving in Cuba. The jet has also been linked in the past to flights that delivered military equipment to Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Analysts note that earlier Il-76 flights to Venezuela coincided with periods of heightened U.S. pressure on Caracas, fueling speculation that such movements may serve as indicators of broader Russian logistical or military support operations in the region.

The landing comes amid a sharp escalation in Washington’s policy toward Havana. U.S. President Donald Trump recently declared a national emergency regarding Cuba, describing the island’s government as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests. The administration has also warned of potential sanctions against countries that supply fuel or other critical resources to Cuba without U.S. approval.

U.S. officials have not disclosed what cargo the Russian aircraft was carrying. However, past Il-76 missions associated with Aviacon Zitotrans have reportedly transported air defense systems and other military hardware to Russian partners.

The unexpected arrival of a sanctioned Russian military jet on Cuban soil is likely to intensify scrutiny of Moscow–Havana ties and add another layer of tension to already strained U.S.–Russia and U.S.–Cuba relations.

News.Az