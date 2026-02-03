Russian strikes leave parts of Sumy without heat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s Sumy region overnight, damaging residential buildings and disrupting heating systems for residents, local authorities said.

Attacks in the regional capital damaged apartment buildings in the Zarichnyi district. One strike hit the seventh floor of a residential high-rise, damaging the building’s heating system and breaking multiple windows. Another strike hit a separate building, sparking a fire and damaging balconies and windows, News.Az reports, citing Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar.

Preliminary reports indicate there were no injuries or fatalities in the incidents.

Ukrainian air defense forces had earlier warned of attack drones flying over the Sumy region. Nationwide air raid alerts were also issued due to the threat of ballistic missiles and high-speed targets.

Nearby Konotop also came under attack, according to local authorities. Officials said one private house was destroyed, while a school and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Emergency services were deployed to affected areas, and local officials said temporary housing would be provided to displaced residents. Damage assessment teams were expected to begin work early in the morning.

The attacks were part of a broader wave of overnight strikes across Ukraine involving drones and missiles, with explosions also reported in cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage as recovery and repair efforts continue.

