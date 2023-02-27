Sergey Lavrov: Practical cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan is developing very efficiently and extensively

President Putin personally pays special attention to the development of our allied interaction, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as he met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

Sergey Lavrov noted that the Declaration on allied interaction established the new level of mutual activity and determined ways to deepen it and raise it to a qualitatively new level.

“As you noted, practical cooperation is developing very efficiently and extensively in all directions. This includes your regular contacts with the President of the Russian Federation, meetings between the heads of government and ministers of the two countries.”

