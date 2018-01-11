Spanish portal hails Azerbaijani peacekeepers’ contributions to NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Spanish portal “www.eldiario.es” has published an article praising Azerbaijan`s initiative to increase the number of its peacekeepers serving within the NAT

Headlined “Azerbaijan increases peacekeeping contingent in Afghanistan”ç the article highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. It describes the Azerbaijani head of state’s initiative as a great contribution to the establishment of peace and security in Afghanistan.

The article says that the number of Azerbaijani peacekeepers has been increased from 94 to 120 servicemen since 2018, who will be represented at various headquarters of the Resolute Support mission.

News.Az

News.Az