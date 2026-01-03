Trump-aligned MAGA PAC enters 2026 with $300M for midterms

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump-aligned super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc, enters 2026 with nearly $300 million ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, filings show. Key donors include Greg Brockman ($25M), Foris DAX/Crypto.com ($20M), and Konstantin Sokolov ($11M).

The funds will be used to influence November’s elections, crucial for control of Congress, where Republicans hold narrow majorities in both the House and Senate. The report also noted large donations from tech, crypto, energy, and defense sectors supporting Trump’s administration initiatives, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

News.Az