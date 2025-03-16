Trump reappoints Keith Kellogg as Ukraine envoy, removes him from Russia role
Kellogg, who was acting national security advisor during Trump's first term, had previously served as a special envoy for both Ukraine and Russia.
President Donald Trump has reappointed retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as the special envoy to Ukraine, News.Az informs via KiyvPost.
Kellogg “will deal directly with President Zelensky and Ukrainian leadership,” Trump announced on Truth Social on Saturday, March 15, adding, “He knows them well, and they have a very good working relationship.”
Kellogg, a former acting national security advisor in Trump’s first term, previously served as a special envoy for both Ukraine and Russia. However, he was excluded from recent Saudi-led peace talks. NBC News reported that a senior Russian official claimed that President Vladimir Putin saw Kellogg as too pro-Ukraine.
“Too close to Ukraine. Not our kind of person,” the anonymous official was quoted as saying.
Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently clashed after Trump called him a “dictator” and questioned his commitment to peace. Despite this, Kellogg met Zelensky in Kyiv, later praising him as Ukraine’s “embattled and courageous leader” and describing their talks as “extensive and positive.”
Ceasefire talks have been shaky, briefly recovering after Zelensky’s White House visit but faltering again after Putin’s latest demands angered Kyiv.
Kellogg also served as national security advisor to then-Vice President Mike Pence and briefly as Trump’s acting national security advisor after Michael Flynn’s resignation.