Tuchel extends England deal through EURO 2028

Thomas Tuchel has signed a new contract to remain head coach of the England national football team through UEFA EURO 2028, which will be staged across the UK and Ireland.

After guiding the unbeaten Three Lions to a record-breaking qualification campaign for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, Tuchel agreed to extend his stay by two more years, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

England did not concede a single goal during qualification, scoring 20 times, and have now been ranked among the world’s top five teams for seven-and-a-half consecutive years.

Tuchel’s core backroom staff — Anthony Barry, Henrique Hilário, Nico Mayer and James Melbourne — have also signed new deals running through the summer of 2028, ensuring stability within the coaching setup.

The extension provides clarity ahead of this summer’s World Cup and continuity into the top-tier UEFA Nations League fixtures scheduled for September, with the draw set to take place in Brussels on Thursday, February 12.

Looking further ahead, England will soon begin qualification for a historic European Championship on home soil, culminating in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Tuchel took charge in January 2025 on an initial 18-month contract. Before joining England, he won major trophies with clubs including Chelsea F.C., Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and FC Bayern Munich. Notably, he led Chelsea to European and world club titles and was named UEFA and FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year in 2021.

News.Az