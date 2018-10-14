Turkey: Truck overturns, 15 migrants dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Truck carrying irregular migrants overturns in western Turkey

At least 15 irregular migrants, including children, died on Sunday when a truck carrying them overturned in Turkey’s western province of Izmir, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

The truck was en route to Izmir from Aydin province and overturned in the Menderes district, according to local sources who did not wish to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkey has been a main route for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011, when the Syrian civil war began.

News.Az

