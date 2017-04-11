Turkish Navy commander arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Bulent Bostanoglu on Tuesday arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

During the visit, a Turkish delegation led by Admiral Bostanoglu will have meetings in Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, the defense ministry told AzVision.az.

The Turkish delegation will also visit the Command of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces and Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev.

The visit will last till April 14.

News.Az

