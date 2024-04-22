Türkiye's President Erdogan arrives in Iraq's capital Baghdad for talks - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to hold talks with officials in the neighboring country, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan was welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al Sudani and other Iraqi officials at Baghdad International Airport.

He was accompanied by Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, his chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, and other ministers.

Erdogan is expected to hold a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al Sudani during his one-day visit.

After Baghdad, he will also be visiting Erbil, capital of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq.

