UK activists acquitted in Elbit factory raid case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six British pro-Palestinian activists have been acquitted of aggravated burglary charges related to a 2024 break-in at Elbit Systems UK's Bristol facility.

The jury at London's Woolwich Crown Court also found three of the defendants not guilty of violent disorder, while verdicts on the remaining charges, including criminal damage and grievous bodily harm, were not reached, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The defendants, Charlotte Head, 29; Samuel Corner, 23; Leona Kamio, 30; Fatema Zainab Rajwani, 21; Zoe Rogers, 22; and Jordan Devlin, 31, were accused of participating in a meticulously planned assault organized by the now-banned group Palestine Action. The August 2024 incident involved activists using a repurposed prison van to breach the facility, causing significant property damage and allegedly injuring a police officer.

Following the verdicts, the activists expressed relief and solidarity with their supporters. The case has sparked discussions on protest tactics and the UK's relationship with defense firms linked to international conflicts.

News.Az