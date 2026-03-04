Ukraine strikes Russian minesweeper Valentin Pikul, 2 warships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones targeted the Russian minesweeper Valentin Pikul and two anti-submarine ships, Yeysk and Kasimov, at Novorossiysk port on March 2, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The attack also damaged Russian air defense systems, including the 30N6E2 radar of the S-300PMU-2 Favorit complex and the Pantsir-S2 missile system, as well as six of seven oil loading stands at the Sheskharis oil terminal. A fire at the port lasted through the night, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Three Russian sailors were killed and 14 others wounded. The SBU said the strike reflects a “systematic” approach, targeting areas Russia considers safe, at ports, bases, and deep in the rear, warning that Russian military facilities have no sanctuary as long as the war continues.

The damaged Sheskharis terminal is one of southern Russia’s largest oil transshipment complexes, supplying fuel to Russian forces operating in Ukraine.

