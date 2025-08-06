U.S. approves $104M M777 howitzer support package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. State Department has approved a $104 million support package for Ukraine, aimed at sustaining and maintaining its fleet of M777 howitzers, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on August 5.

The deal includes technical assistance, repair services, training, publications, and other logistical support to ensure the long-term operational readiness of the artillery systems. British defense giant BAE Systems, headquartered in Barrow-in-Furness, will serve as the principal contractor, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the DSCA, the proposed sale will bolster Ukraine's self-defense capabilities and regional stability without altering the overall military balance in the region. The agreement does not require the deployment of additional U.S. government or contractor personnel to Ukraine.

This approval follows two other U.S. military aid announcements on July 24, totaling an estimated $330 million. Those packages included:

$150 million for the maintenance and repair of M109 self-propelled howitzers.

$180 million for sustainment and upgrades of air defense systems, including U.S.-made Patriot systems.

These efforts are part of Washington's broader strategy to enhance Ukraine’s long-term defense infrastructure amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

News.Az