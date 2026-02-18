Watch: First footage of Ukrainian F-16 downing Russian drones with laser rockets

The first footage has reportedly surfaced showing Ukrainian Air Force F-16AM fighter jets using APKWS II laser-guided rockets to intercept Russian drones.

According to reports circulating on a Russian Telegram channel, the video captures Ukrainian F-16AM aircraft equipped with two LAU-131/A rocket pods loaded with APKWS II precision-guided rockets in an anti-drone configuration, News.Az reports.

Until now, only still images had shown Ukrainian jets configured for such missions.

The APKWS II (Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System) converts standard unguided rockets into laser-guided munitions, offering a more cost-effective way to neutralize relatively inexpensive kamikaze UAVs.

A similar configuration was previously used by the United States Air Force in the Middle East to counter Iranian-made strike drones, as part of efforts to reduce interception costs while maintaining effectiveness against unmanned aerial threats.

