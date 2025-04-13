Zelensky declares air defense Ukraine’s highest priority

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv on March 15, 2025. (PHOTO / AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that strengthening air defense capabilities is currently Ukraine's top priority, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Following his visit to the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, Zelensky emphasized the need for providing additional air defense systems and missiles to Kiev to protect Ukrainian people and cities.

He called for a political decision from international partners to supply Ukraine with the necessary systems.

Earlier this week, Zelensky said that Ukraine is prepared to raise between 30 billion and 50 billion U.S. dollars for a future military package, including air defense systems, local media reported.

News.Az