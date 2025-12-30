+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s war with Russia could conclude in 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview, citing a halt in the growth of the Russian army.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia previously mobilized around 43,000 personnel per month through contract service. In 2025, however, the number of new recruits matched the number of losses for the first time, preventing the overall army from expanding. "This year, for the first time, the number of their army stopped increasing. So we think that in 2026, God bless us, we will stop the war," Zelenskyy said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The situation has prompted Russia to form assault units including women and to recruit reservists under the guise of protecting critical infrastructure. The Institute for the Study of War notes that this constitutes forced partial conscription into an active reserve, with reservists being prepared for combat in Ukraine.

Additionally, Russian authorities are seeking to extend forced mobilization to residents of temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. Lawmakers recently passed a law allowing conscription year-round, formally applying it to these occupied regions.

The developments suggest Moscow faces manpower challenges, potentially influencing the trajectory of the conflict in 2026.

News.Az