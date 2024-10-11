News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Car Industry
Tag:
Car Industry
Ford shares gain on earnings beat, hints at 2026 production recovery
24 Oct 2025-14:29
UK car production plummets to 70-year low
29 May 2025-16:14
Audi to lay off 7,500 jobs in Germany by 2029
18 Mar 2025-17:57
Trump announces plan to impose auto tariffs in April
15 Feb 2025-10:14
Germany's once-mighty car industry is in crisis.
What will it take to fix it?
12 Feb 2025-06:13
Volkswagen board calls for additional cuts to revive struggling brand
30 Jan 2025-11:20
UK EV sales hit record in 2024, but fall short of government targets
04 Jan 2025-09:33
Volkswagen reports drop in third-quarter global deliveries amid industry challenges
11 Oct 2024-14:09
Latest News
Japan on alert as heavy snowfall looms
Trump calls for 10% cap on credit card interest rates
Oman unveils Middle East’s first strategic cargo drone
Man killed in South Korea as strong winds topple signboard
China, Russia, Iran begin BRICS Plus naval drills in South Africa
Iran protests death toll rises to 65
Beijing seeks to further deepen China-Africa friendship
Famed Azerbaijani doctor dies in car accident in Neftchala
Azerbaijan oil rises 4.4% to $68.51 on global markets
Bushfire rages near Tokyo, evacuations ordered
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31