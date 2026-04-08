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Heavy
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At least 10 people, including a child, died and several others were injured in separate incidents amid heavy rains accompanied by a hailstorm in the southern state of Karnataka late on Wednesday, confirmed a local official on Thursday.30 Apr 2026-16:12
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A Falcon Heavy carrying the large ViaSat-3 F3 communications satellite lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Wednesday, launching at 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT).30 Apr 2026-11:15
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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised soldiers who committed suicide while fighting against Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region, confirming an extreme battle policy.28 Apr 2026-20:05
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SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy rocket is preparing to take flight for the first time in a year and a half, with a live broadcast allowing viewers to follow the mission in real time.27 Apr 2026-09:26
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New Zealand authorities have warned of potentially severe impacts as Cyclone Vaianu approaches, urging farmers, growers, and rural communities to prepare for heavy rainfall and damaging winds.10 Apr 2026-10:50
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A fire aboard a South Korean Navy submarine undergoing maintenance has left one person missing, prompting an emergency response and ongoing rescue efforts.09 Apr 2026-23:05
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BTS faced harsh weather conditions as they kicked off their marathon world tour at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.09 Apr 2026-18:29
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