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Three US Navy guided-missile destroyers fended off a multi-pronged Iranian attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, US Central Command and President Donald Trump said.08 May 2026-09:32
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The main card for UFC Fight Night Baku has been officially announced, confirming a high-profile lineup for the upcoming event in Azerbaijan.05 May 2026-16:28
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An employee of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, controlled by Russian forces, was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack, the Russian-installed management of the station said in a Telegram post on Monday."A driver was killed today when a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone struck the transport department at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," the post said.27 Apr 2026-14:01
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Peru’s electoral authorities began a public review of thousands of contested ballots on Monday, April 20, 2026, causing a significant delay in the final results of the April 12 general election.21 Apr 2026-08:58
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Iran has sharply criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accusing the global nuclear watchdog of “indifference” following reported attacks on its nuclear facilities.30 Mar 2026-15:33
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Investigators in New Mexico have begun searching Zorro Ranch, the former property of Jeffrey Epstein, following new evidence about alleged sexual abuse and other crimes linked to the late financier.10 Mar 2026-10:13
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The head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, said his agency has “no indication” that Iran’s nuclear facilities were damaged in recent US-Israeli strikes.02 Mar 2026-14:01
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Russia announced a local ceasefire near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine to allow repairs to an external power line. The plant, Europe’s largest, has been under Russian control since early 2022.27 Feb 2026-11:52
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A fresh set of Los Angeles photos featuring Pedro Pascal and former Chile international Rafael Olarra has ignited online speculation, with fans and entertainment watchers dissecting every detail of the sighting.26 Feb 2026-16:55
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Actor Pedro Pascal and Argentine art director Rafael Olarra are again drawing attention after being photographed together during an intimate walk in Los Angeles, reigniting relationship speculation.25 Feb 2026-09:32
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