Accident reported at Azersilah plant in Azerbaijan

An industrial accident has occurred at a factory in Shirvan operated by the Senayecihaz Scientific Production Enterprise, part of the Azersilah Defense Industry Holding, officials said.

The accident took place on February 18 in one of the production workshops at the facility, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.

Authorities confirmed that no one was injured in the accident.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

