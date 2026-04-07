Air India CEO Campbell Wilson steps down suddenly

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Air India has announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson has stepped down, marking a significant leadership change at the airline as it continues to face financial pressure and regulatory scrutiny.

The announcement comes at a challenging time for the carrier, which has been dealing with persistent losses and heightened oversight following a deadly crash last year that killed 260 people, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Wilson’s departure signals a major shift in leadership at a crucial phase for the airline’s ongoing restructuring and recovery efforts. Air India did not immediately provide further details on the circumstances surrounding his exit or who will succeed him in the role.

Wilson, who had been at the helm during a period of attempted transformation and modernization, was previously seen as a key figure in steering the airline through post-privatization challenges. His tenure coincided with efforts to improve operational efficiency and restore confidence in the brand.

However, the airline has remained under pressure, with financial strain and safety-related scrutiny intensifying after last year’s tragic crash, which drew widespread attention and regulatory response.

News.Az