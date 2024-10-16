Baku Initiative Group blasts France’s illegal detention of anti-colonial activist Kemi Seba

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group has issued a statement strongly condemning the illegal detention of prominent anti-colonial African rights activist Kemi Seba by French law enforcement authorities.

The Group described this unlawful action as not only a blatant violation of personal freedom and human rights but also an attempt to suppress the struggle of African nations against neo-colonialism and their right to sovereignty, News.Az reports.“Kemi Seba is a leading figure in the fight for the independence of African nations, having opposed neo-colonial policies for many years. His arrest not only violates freedom of expression and political activity but also underscores France's ongoing efforts to maintain its presence and influence in Africa through illegitimate means,” the statement said.“These actions demonstrate that the French state has not yet abandoned its colonial-era mentality and is striving to preserve its hegemony. Kemi Seba is a political prisoner, and his detention is directly related to his political activities,” it noted.The Baku Initiative Group also called on the international community, human rights defenders, and international organizations to condemn this illegal act and urges the French government to release Kemi Seba immediately and unconditionally.“Every person's freedom of movement within the law is inviolable, and no state has the right to deprive individuals of this right by force. The right of African peoples to determine their future freely and fairly must be ensured, and any interference with their sovereignty must be resolutely rejected. We, as the Baku Initiative Group, see this event as a manifestation of France's neo-colonial policy in Africa for many years and call for solidarity at the global level to start a real decolonization process in the region,” it added.

News.Az