Exploded vessel in Petkim port doesn’t belong to SOCAR - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 1, at 23:20 (GMT +3), for unknown reasons, a fire occurred on a vessel “Synzania” flying the flag of Italy, which moored to bridge No. 5 for refueling w

“As a result of the immediate intervention of our employees, the fire was extinguished,” the source noted. “Cooling operations on the ship continue. The entire crew of the ship was evacuated. One injured staff member was killed and another crew member who was intoxicated with gas was taken to hospital for treatment and examination. The causes of the fire are being investigated.”

***

One person was killed and 16 others were wounded after a vessel carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Izmir's Aliaga port was engulfed in flames after an explosion late Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The vessel was anchored at a harbor at the Petkim petrochemical plant operated by the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR, Aliaga Sub-Governor Erhan Gunay told reporters.

He said 15 Italian sailors, one Romanian and one Petkim worker were hospitalized.

Italian Roberto Montegurdia died in the incident, the governor said.

"At Petkim Pier 5 around 23:20 (2020 GMT), a fire broke out due to an unspecified reason during the connection to the Italian flagged Synzania for the filling of liquid hydrocarbons," Petkim said in a press statement.

"As a result of the immediate intervention of our teams, the fire was extinguished and cooling work on the ship is continuing," it added.

News.Az

News.Az