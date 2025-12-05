France confirms 2 MERS cases in travelers from Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has confirmed two cases of Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS-CoV) in travelers recently returned from the Arabian Peninsula. Both patients are hospitalized in stable condition, and no secondary transmissions have been reported.

The travelers were part of the same tour group, whose members are being monitored. Most MERS cases—84%—have occurred in Saudi Arabia, which reported 12 cases and 3 deaths this year. Since 2012, there have been 2,639 global cases, including 957 deaths, News.Az reports, citing University of Minnesota.

Dromedary camels are the primary reservoir, and past outbreaks have included hospital-related transmissions.

News.Az