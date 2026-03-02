Yandex metrika counter

France ready to defend Gulf states after Iran strikes

Photo: Reuters

France is prepared to assist Gulf countries targeted by Iranian retaliatory strikes, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Monday after chairing a crisis meeting in Paris.

Barrot said France stands ready to contribute to the defense of regional partners if requested, in line with international law and the principle of collective self-defense, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He also said that the initial Israeli and U.S. strikes against Iran should have been discussed at the United Nations Security Council to ensure broader legitimacy.

At the same time, Barrot urged Iran to halt its attacks and accept significant concessions to reach a political solution and restore regional stability.

Despite a drone strike on a French naval base in Abu Dhabi on Sunday that caused limited damage, no French casualties have been reported, he added.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

