Helicopter with police officials missing in Russia

A helicopter that went missing in Russia’s Amur region was carrying law enforcement personnel, according to Russian authorities.

Officials told Interfax that the aircraft had on board an investigator from the Investigative Committee’s Oktyabrsky district unit and the head of the local police precinct’s community officers and juvenile affairs division. The two had reportedly arrived at the logging site by ground transport before boarding the helicopter, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Preliminary information indicates the flight may have taken off without proper authorization.

The helicopter disappeared while flying from a logging site in the Romnensky municipal district, about 130 kilometers from the village of Amaranaka. According to the Eastern Interregional Transport Investigative Directorate, the aircraft was returning from the logging area to the village of Romny.

Early reports suggest three people were aboard the privately owned helicopter. Law enforcement sources told Interfax the aircraft departed on February 19 at approximately 23:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time).

A search-and-rescue operation is underway involving more than 40 personnel and 14 pieces of equipment, including three snowmobiles and one unmanned aerial vehicle.

The Blagoveshchensk transport prosecutor’s office has launched a compliance review into flight safety regulations. Meanwhile, investigators in Zabaykalsky Krai have opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 263 of the Russian Criminal Code, which covers violations of air transport safety rules.

