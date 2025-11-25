Iran's foreign minister set to visit France

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit France this week, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

Baqaei said that FM Araghchi will travel to Paris after attending the annual meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in the Netherlands at the invitation of his French counterpart.

According to Baqaei, bilateral issues, including the situation of Iranian citizen Mahdieh Esfandiari, as well as regional and international developments, will be raised and discussed during the trip.

News.Az