Massive Russian drone attack hits Kryvyi Rih, fires break out

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched a massive overnight drone attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, striking a business facility and triggering multiple fires, local officials said early Monday.

According to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, the attack damaged an enterprise in the city. Firefighters were dispatched to extinguish several blazes that broke out following the strike, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Preliminary reports indicate no people were injured,” regional authorities said around 06:00 Kyiv time.

Earlier, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defense Council, said Russian forces were carrying out a large-scale attack using Iranian-made Shahed drones. At least five additional drones were reportedly heading toward Kryvyi Rih at the time of his statement.

The latest strike comes amid continued Russian aerial assaults on Ukrainian cities.

Kryvyi Rih has faced repeated attacks in recent weeks. On February 26, Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone strike on the city, damaging around 10 residential buildings. One five-story building suffered severe structural damage, with its roof pierced.

Local authorities also reported damage to a kindergarten, a fire station, administrative buildings, and several vehicles during that earlier assault.

In a separate attack on January 8, nearly 30 apartment buildings, business sites and infrastructure facilities were hit, underscoring the sustained pressure on the industrial city.

News.Az