Poland greenlights transfer of 9 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Poland has approved the transfer of nine MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski confirmed on January 15.

Zalewski said the Polish government is awaiting a response from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry as technical discussions on the transfer continue. “We are waiting for the answer of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Discussions are ongoing… these are completely technical discussions,” he said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Asked if Ukraine had agreed to accept the jets, Zalewski suggested Kyiv appeared ready to proceed. “I believe… Ukrainians made the decision to accept this offer. Of course, there are some technical aspects which shall be clarified, as always,” he added.

The move follows previous announcements in December, when another Polish deputy defense minister, Cezary Tomczyk, noted that six to eight Soviet-era MiG-29 jets nearing the end of their operational life in Poland could be transferred to Ukraine in a potential military equipment swap.

Poland has already supplied Ukraine with 14 MiG-29 fighter jets in the spring of 2023, becoming the first country to provide warplanes after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Warsaw remains one of Ukraine’s strongest allies, delivering extensive military support and serving as a key logistics hub for Western aid.

