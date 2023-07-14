President Ilham Aliyev held meeting with President of European Council Charles Michel in Brussels (UPDATED)

President Ilham Aliyev held meeting with President of European Council Charles Michel in Brussels (UPDATED)

President Ilham Aliyev held meeting with President of European Council Charles Michel in Brussels (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Kingdom of Belgium for a working visit at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel, News.az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of the European Council Charles Michel at the headquarters of the Council of the European Union.

They posed for photographs.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel was held.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Kingdom of Belgium for a working visit at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel, News.az reports

The head of state`s meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel kicked off in Brussels.





News.Az