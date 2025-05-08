Russia and Ukraine blame each other for breaking VE Day ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for breaking VE Day ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine and Russia have each accused the other of breaching the three-day ceasefire established to commemorate VE Day.

The Kremlin-proposed ceasefire, which Ukraine did not agree to, began yesterday, but has been breached hundreds of times already, Kyiv claims, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Russia has breached the truce more than 730 times, Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said on Thursday evening.

It comes as Russia hosted world leaders in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

Kyiv reports that the Russian attacks took place in the east and the northern region of Sumy.

At least one person has died in Russian attacks today, according to Ukrainian media.

Russia hit back at Ukraine in the wake of the allegations, accusing Kyiv of breaching the one-sided truce.

The Kremlin alleges Ukraine broke the ceasefire, which it did not agree to, 488 times since yesterday.

It comes as JD Vance said that Russia is "asking for too much" in negotiations to bring the Ukraine war to a close.

The vice president, speaking at a Washington meeting hosted by the Munich Security Conference, did not elaborate on Moscow's terms, but said he was not pessimistic about the possibility of a peace deal.

That is a more sanguine assessment than President Donald Trump's recent scepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end the war that begin in February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

"I wouldn't say that the Russians are uninterested in bringing this thing to a resolution," Mr Vance said.

"What I would say is right now the Russians are asking for a certain set of requirements, a certain set of concessions in order to end the conflict. We think they're asking for too much."

News.Az