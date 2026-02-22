Yandex metrika counter

Russia hits Ukraine energy infrastructure with major missile, drone strikes, Kyiv says

  • Ukraine and Russia at war
  • Share
Russia hits Ukraine energy infrastructure with major missile, drone strikes, Kyiv says
Source: Reuters

Russia attacked Ukraine with dozens of strike drones and ballistic and cruise missiles, focusing on energy infrastructure and killing at least one person, the Ukrainian military and local officials said on Sunday.

The overnight strikes hit Kyiv and the region around the capital, the Black Sea port of Odesa and central Ukraine, they said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The Reuters Power Up newsletter provides everything you need to know about the global energy industry. Sign up here.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X that the strikes also targeted the Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Sumy regions.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      