Russia hits Ukraine energy infrastructure with major missile, drone strikes, Kyiv says

Russia attacked Ukraine with dozens of strike drones and ballistic and cruise missiles, focusing on energy infrastructure and killing at least one person, the Ukrainian military and local officials said on Sunday.



The overnight strikes hit Kyiv and the region around the capital, the Black Sea port of Odesa and central Ukraine, they said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X that the strikes also targeted the Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Sumy regions.

