Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s Sumy region, civilians injured

Russian forces carried out large-scale strikes on Ukraine’s Sumy region on Tuesday, injuring at least six civilians and causing damage to buildings and vehicles.

Officials said the injured include women and men of various ages, all of whom are receiving medical care. Some victims were treated at the scene, while others were placed under medical supervision, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities reported damage to residential buildings and vehicles, with around 100 windows shattered across different parts of the city. Emergency services are continuing to assess the full scale of destruction.

Local officials said strikes began early in the morning and targeted civilian infrastructure. Residents have been urged to remain in shelters due to the risk of further attacks.

Earlier reports also indicated separate drone strikes in nearby communities, causing additional casualties and injuries.

