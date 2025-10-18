Starmer proposes joint US–UK peace plan for Ukraine, inspired by Trump’s Gaza proposal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom is seeking to develop a joint peace plan for Ukraine with the United States, following the model of US President Donald Trump’s proposal for the Gaza Strip.

During a recent phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer suggested creating a US–UK-led peace framework for Ukraine. The initiative would reportedly draw inspiration from Trump’s 20-point “Gaza peace plan,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In response, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte proposed holding an urgent coordination call among European national security advisers over the weekend to discuss the idea further.

The proposal comes a day after Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Following their talks, Trump held a phone call with several European leaders and reaffirmed his position that the war in Ukraine should end along the current front line.

News.Az