Turkish president to meet Azerbaijani, Pakistani leaders in Baku

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Baku for Victory Day celebrations on 8 November marking the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, the head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency, Burhanettin Duran, has announced, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"As part of the visit, President Erdogan is also expected to hold meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will participate in the ceremony. The discussions will cover bilateral, regional and global issues," Duran said on X.

