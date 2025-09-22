Ukraine claims first-ever strike on Russian amphibious aircraft in Crimea -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The attack, carried out on Sept. 21 by HUR’s special unit Prymary, marked the “first-ever strike on a Be-12 in history,” the agency announced on Sept. 22.

The Soviet-designed Be-12, known by NATO as “Mail,” is an anti-submarine aircraft equipped with advanced systems for detecting and engaging underwater targets, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

HUR also claimed its forces damaged one Russian Mi-8 helicopter during the same operation.

The strike followed an earlier attack on Sept. 21 in which Ukrainian forces reported destroying three Mi-8 helicopters and a radar station in Crimea.

News.Az