US aircraft enters Russian airspace

A US aircraft briefly entered Russian airspace via the Murmansk region.

Flight-tracking service Flightradar did not disclose the plane’s tail number or operator affiliation, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The aircraft, identified as a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, departed from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.

The plane’s route took it over Greenland, Norway and Finland before crossing into Russian territory. After entering Russian airspace, it reportedly proceeded south toward the Russian-Kazakh border.

By 9:10 a.m. Moscow time, the aircraft had already crossed into Kazakhstan.

