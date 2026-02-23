US urges Portugal to buy F-35 jets to join Europe’s top air forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has urged Portugal to replace its ageing F-16 fighter jets with the F-35 stealth aircraft, arguing the move would place the country among Europe’s top-tier air forces.

U.S. Ambassador to Portugal John Arrigo said the fifth-generation fighter jet, produced by Lockheed Martin, would ensure full interoperability with leading European militaries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Arrigo said he intended to use his business background to help Portugal increase defence spending to NATO’s target of 5% of gross domestic product by 2035, up from the current 2%.

“The F-35 is the best fighter,” Arrigo said, describing it as a stealth aircraft that would bring the Portuguese Air Force into the “Champions League” of European defence.

Portugal’s Defence Minister Nuno Melo said in November that the selection process for replacing the country’s fighter jets had not yet begun.

Arrigo noted that more than 900 F-35 aircraft are already in service or on order across Europe, adding that around 25% of the jet is made using European components.

On relations with China, Arrigo said Washington was not pressuring Portugal to choose between the U.S. and Beijing. Instead, he said the focus was on “de-risking,” including cybersecurity and investment screening.

Chinese investment in Portugal expanded significantly after the country’s 2011–2014 bailout during the eurozone debt crisis. Major Chinese firms currently hold stakes in key Portuguese companies, including utility EDP, grid operator REN, bank Millennium BCP and insurer Fidelidade.

Portugal joined China’s Belt and Road Initiative in 2018. Arrigo said ties between Lisbon and Washington would strengthen if Portugal exited the initiative, as Italy did in 2023.

News.Az