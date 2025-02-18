Zelenskyy calls for Ukraine's involvement after US-Russia war talks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) attend a joint press conference at the presidential complex in Ankara [Adem Altan/AFP]

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated his demand that Kyiv be included in any discussions aimed at ending Russia's war on Ukraine, following the agreement between the United States and Russia to form a team to negotiate a ceasefire.

Ukraine was not represented at the talks between the US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We want no one to decide anything behind our backs … No decision can be made without Ukraine on how to end the war in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy told reporters during a visit to Turkiye, where he held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He added that he had been due to travel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, but has now postponed his trip to Riyadh until March 10 as he did not want “any coincidences”.

The meeting in Riyadh marked the first time that US and Russian officials have met to discuss ways to halt the fighting that escalated with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed to “appoint respective high-level teams to begin working on a path to ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible”, the US State Department said.

Washington added the sides had also agreed to “establish a consultation mechanism” to address “irritants” to the US-Russia relationship, noting the sides would lay the groundwork for future cooperation.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told reporters in Riyadh that the war must come to a permanent end, and this would involve negotiations over territory.

“Just a practical reality is that there is going to be some discussion of territory and there’s going to be discussion of security guarantees,” he said.

News.Az