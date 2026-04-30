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Situations
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Scorpio moves through April 30 with intense focus and determination, as planetary influences highlight productivity and personal discipline. The Moon’s challenging aspect with Jupiter may create pressure between expanding your ambitions and managing everyday responsibilities.30 Apr 2026-10:00
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Emergency crews in Azerbaijan have evacuated 33 people after heavy rainfall triggered flooding in Baku, Sumgayit and the Absheron district, authorities said.28 Mar 2026-09:05
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A major fire has broken out at a furniture workshop in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, emergency authorities have said.18 Mar 2026-00:33
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has ordered the dispatch of humanitarian assistance to Iran to support people affected by the current crisis.10 Mar 2026-09:42
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A fire that broke out in three adjacent residential houses in Ganja has been successfully extinguished, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said on January 3.03 Jan 2026-14:17
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The Emergencies Ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a Joint Action Plan for 2026–2027.03 Dec 2025-21:20
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An 11-year-old boy has died in Malacca state after being swept into a flood retention pond during ongoing floods in Malaysia, authorities confirmed Friday.28 Nov 2025-10:31
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Azerbaijan’s Emergencies Minister Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov met with Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ronen Krausz, in Baku on Thursday to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation.13 Nov 2025-19:15
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