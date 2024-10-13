Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change: Pakistan seeks enhanced climate finance at COP29 in Baku - EXCLUSIVE

+ ↺ − 16 px

The analytical-information portal News.Az continues its series of articles, interviews and videos entitled "COP29 Baku". As part of this series, we will be posting interviews with and videos of prominent climate and environmental experts. Our guest today Romina Khurshid Alam, Pakistan’s Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.



News.Az presents an exclusive interview with Romina Khurshid Alam, the Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change.

- Pakistan is committed to playing a proactive role at COP29 in Baku. As one of the world's most climate-vulnerable countries, we view this COP as a crucial platform for advancing climate finance, particularly as we consider this the " Climate Finance COP ." Our delegation will emphasize Pakistan's needs for enhanced climate finance, particularly concessional finance, to build resilience and implement mitigation and adaptation efforts. We will also advocate for a fair and just transition, climate adaptation, and transparent financial flows. Pakistan's climate challenges are multifaceted, ranging from extreme weather events like floods and heatwaves to water scarcity and glacial melt. The 2022 floods alone caused over $30 billion in damages, affecting millions of lives and livelihoods. In response, we have strengthened disaster preparedness through early warning systems, improved infrastructure resilience, and launched initiatives like Recharge Pakistan to manage flood risks. We are also developing a national climate finance architecture to better mobilize resources for climate action and have advocated for greater international climate finance commitments. Pakistan and Azerbaijan are exploring enhanced cooperation in the energy sector, focusing on renewable energy sources such as solar and LNG. During the Prime Minister's visit to Baku, both countries agreed to monthly LNG shipments at concessional rates, boosting energy security in Pakistan. Moreover, we are working together on solar energy development, with Pakistan offering investment opportunities in solar power to diversify our energy mix. This collaboration reflects our shared vision for a sustainable energy future. The Green-Tech Hub (G-TH) will be a game-changer in Pakistan's journey toward sustainable energy. It is designed to serve as an innovation center for developing clean technologies that reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency. By fostering collaboration between public and private sectors, the G-TH will accelerate the transition to renewable energy, support startups in clean tech innovation, and promote green jobs. This hub aligns with our broader climate goals and will play a crucial role in reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Pakistan faces significant challenges in balancing economic growth with sustainable development , particularly given our vulnerability to climate impacts and constrained fiscal space. Key challenges include financing gaps for climate action, high costs of transitioning to renewable energy, and overcoming structural barriers in governance. To address these, we are working on mobilizing concessional finance, attracting private investment through climate-smart projects, and enhancing transparency in climate finance. International cooperation, including partnerships with countries like Azerbaijan, will be pivotal in overcoming these obstacles and ensuring a resilient future for Pakistan.Related articles:

News.Az