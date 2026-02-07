Azerbaijani FM conveys condolences to Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended condolences to Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar during a phone call.

Bayramov condemned the terrorist attack in a mosque in Islamabad and expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims, the government, and people of Pakistan. He stressed that Azerbaijan always stands by Pakistan in its efforts to combat terrorism, News.Az reports, via the Ministry of Foregin Affairs.

The parties also discussed various aspects of partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, issues arising from the agreements reached between the two countries, as well as the regional security situation.

On February 6, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences over the terrorist attack on a mosque in Pakistan.

News.Az