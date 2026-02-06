Canada to supply AIM missiles to boost Ukraine air defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada is set to supply AIM missiles to Ukraine to strengthen its air defence capabilities and help counter Russian cruise missile attacks.

The planned transfer is part of ongoing military assistance aimed at improving Ukraine’s ability to defend critical infrastructure and cities from aerial attacks, News.Az reports, citing Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

AIM missiles are short-range air-to-air missiles originally designed for fighter aircraft. Reports suggest Ukraine has adapted some of these missiles for ground-based launch systems to support air defence operations.

The missiles are expected to help Ukraine respond more effectively to missile and drone attacks.

Ukraine and Canada are also discussing cooperation on drone production and technology development. Ukrainian officials say they are particularly interested in working with Canadian companies on drone control systems.

The move comes as European countries and allies continue expanding air defence support for Ukraine, including joint procurement of advanced air defence systems.

Ukraine has also recently received additional shipments of interceptor missiles to support existing air defence platforms.

Officials say strengthening air defence remains a key priority as attacks on infrastructure continue.

News.Az