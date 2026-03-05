Yandex metrika counter

Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan condemns Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan

Photo: The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

On March 5, Iranian armed forces launched drone attacks from Iranian territory targeting Nakhchivan International Airport and other civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The technical specifications of the drones and details of the attacks are currently under investigation, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry strongly condemns these assaults, noting that there was no military necessity for targeting civilian facilities.

The Ministry stated that Iran bears full responsibility for the incident. Azerbaijan is preparing necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure. Officials emphasized that such attacks will not go unanswered.


News.Az 

