Drone attack hits Rostov-on-Don, air defenses activated - VIDEO

The southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don was shaken by a large-scale drone attack overnight on December 15, with Russian air defense systems reporting the interception of dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Residents said explosions began around 2:20 a.m., primarily in the western part of the city, following earlier air raid warnings across the Rostov region. Many reported hearing the distinct buzzing sound of drones before the blasts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to eyewitness accounts, debris from at least one intercepted drone fell in a residential area, triggering a fire. Videos shared on social media appear to show burning fragments descending near apartment buildings, with witnesses saying the explosions were strong enough to rattle windows and set off car alarms.

As of now, no casualties have been reported, and Russian authorities have not released official confirmation on the scale of the attack or the extent of the damage.

Rostov-on-Don holds major strategic importance for Russia as a logistical and military-administrative hub in the country’s south. The city plays a key role in rail and road transport used to move troops, equipment, fuel, and ammunition.

Analysts note that drone strikes targeting such locations are typically aimed at disrupting supply chains and military coordination, while also highlighting vulnerabilities in rear-area security systems rather than causing direct civilian harm.

