Germany plans €536 million strike drone order

Germany plans to order strike drones worth about 536 million euros from domestic defense startups Helsing and Stark Defence as part of a broader military modernization effort.

The purchase includes loitering munitions, drones designed to remain airborne over target areas before striking. The deal forms part of a wider defense framework agreement valued at around 4.3 billion euros, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The contracts are expected to receive approval from the German parliament’s budget committee. The move is part of Germany’s rearmament drive following Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The drones are expected to initially support Germany’s 45th Tank Brigade, currently deployed in Lithuania.

The agreements are expected to run for seven years, with the first batch of drones scheduled for delivery by early 2027.

