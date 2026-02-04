Yandex metrika counter

Musk denounces French raid on X office as 'political attack'

Photo: Reuters

The raid carried out at the Paris office of the social media platform X amounts to a political attack, its owner Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

“This is a political attack,” Musk wrote on X, reacting to reports that French law enforcement authorities had raided the company’s Paris premises, News.Az reports.

According to the French prosecutor, Musk has been summoned for questioning as part of an expanding investigation into the platform.

The probe initially focused on alleged abuse of X’s algorithms but has since been broadened to include concerns related to Grok, specifically the spread of so-called “sexual deepfakes,” as well as the circulation of content described as Holocaust denial. The investigation comes amid increasing regulatory and political scrutiny of the platform across Europe.

X rejected the accusations, saying they lack any factual basis. “The allegations underlying today’s raid are baseless, and X categorically denies any wrongdoing,” the company’s Global Government Affairs team said in a statement posted on the platform on Tuesday.


