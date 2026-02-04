Musk denounces French raid on X office as 'political attack'

According to the French prosecutor, Musk has been summoned for questioning as part of an expanding investigation into the platform.

The probe initially focused on alleged abuse of X’s algorithms but has since been broadened to include concerns related to Grok, specifically the spread of so-called “sexual deepfakes,” as well as the circulation of content described as Holocaust denial. The investigation comes amid increasing regulatory and political scrutiny of the platform across Europe.

X rejected the accusations, saying they lack any factual basis. “The allegations underlying today’s raid are baseless, and X categorically denies any wrongdoing,” the company’s Global Government Affairs team said in a statement posted on the platform on Tuesday.