The date of the US Vice President's visit to Azerbaijan has been announced
Photograph by Tom Brenner / Getty
US Vice President J.D. Vance will visit Azerbaijan on February 10–11.
Vance's press secretary stated this in a comment to Radio Liberty, News.Az reports.
J.D. Vance will visit Armenia on February 9-10 and Azerbaijan on February 10-11.
It should be noted that during his visit to Azerbaijan, US Vice President J.D. Vance will be accompanied by US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg.
Vance and Helberg's visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan are aimed at promoting the US administration's peace efforts, as well as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative.
By Salman Rahimli